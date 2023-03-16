RoadtoParis2024: 500 days to ride at Versailles, first stake taken – Equestrian Worldwide | Equestrian sport around the world

Olympic Games – in about 500 days xxxii. The Olympic Games in Paris! Some quota places in dressage, show jumping and eventing have already been allocated, and there is still room for other countries such as Austria.

There are still 500 days until the 33rd. The Olympic Games, where from July 27 to August 6, 2024, the famous Palace of Versailles will compete for Olympic medals in equestrian sports. The only sport in which men and women compete on an equal footing.

Until then, there is still an important intermediate goal for many riders: qualifying! With 500 days to go before the Olympics, some countries – including host France – have secured their stakes spots and are focusing on assembling teams. Others, like Austria, focus on important events that include qualifying opportunities.

Dressage: Firm Places for FRA, GER, USA, GBR, DK, SWE, NLD, AUS

Including the host country, eight nations qualified for the dressage competitions in Paris, making up 24 of the 45 places available (3 riders per team). This group includes all three Tokyo 2020 medalists. Defending champions Germany, the United States and Great Britain qualified based on their results at the 2022 FIFA World Championships in Herning (DEN), as well as Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands and Australia.

As in the case of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the main representatives could be the German riders. At the time, the team took gold, and individual cyclists Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Isabel Wirth won gold and silver in the individual classification. Bredow-Werndl is still at her best and her four-legged partner from Tokyo, TSF Dalera BB, leads the FEI world rankings as best dressage horse.

Seven team stakes places are still up for grabs, many of which will be awarded at this year’s continental and regional championships. The 2023 FEI Championships, which will be held in Reisenbeek (Gere) from September 4 to 10, will be particularly important. Fifteen individual quota spots are also available, which will be awarded to country riders who have not already accepted a place in their country’s assigned quota.

Tournament: FRA, GER, USA, NZL, IRE, SWE, SUI eligible

In the sport of racing, nearly half of allotted seats have already been allocated to teams. Germany is among the first countries to qualify, after all it has Julia Krajewski, the first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist in the sprints. In addition to the host nation, the United States, New Zealand, Ireland, Sweden and Switzerland also qualified. Those places were all awarded at the FEI World Championships in Herning, where the United States won its first team medal at a World Championships or Olympic Games since 2004.

Meanwhile, the silver medalists from Tokyo, Australia, are yet to secure their place. They still have chances at the FEI Olympic Qualifiers for Groups F and G in Millstreet (IRL) June 1-4, 2023 and the 2023 UEFA European Championships in Haras du Pin (FRA) as well as via the FEI Eventing Nations Series 2023.

The competition for ranking points for individual places has already started and will continue for the rest of the year.

Show jumping: stakes places for SWE, NLD, GBR, IRE, GER, BEL, SAU and UAE

Show jumping offers the largest number of class places of all equestrian disciplines: 75 places are available, including 60 team riders.

There is no denying that Sweden is the team to watch heading into Paris, having won gold medals at both the Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 FEI World Championships. The team is certainly qualified and will be looking to replace all the incredible Peder Fredricson, who has officially retired from sports in February. “Alan,” as Barefoot Bay was affectionately known, won six World Championship medals in his career.

* Fun fact: * In Tokyo, he was the second horse in history to run the entire Olympic Games without a single fall.

The Netherlands, Great Britain, Ireland and Germany also secured a place in Herning, as did Belgium at the 2022 Jumping Nations Cup Finals in Barcelona (Spain). Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates took a share of the Group F Olympic Games qualifiers, leaving 11 places in the quota for the other teams.

The USA won the silver in Tokyo but can’t qualify for Paris until the 2023 Pan American Games. The USA is among the greatest equestrian nations in the world, having won two gold medals with the team at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics and a medal in seven of the last ten Olympic Games. . If they fail to qualify for the Pan Ams Championship, they will have one last chance at the 2023 Vaulting Nations Cup Finals in Barcelona.

The 2023 FEI European Championships in Milan (ITA) from August 29 to September 3 also offers three stakes places for European nations from Group A and/or B. An additional fifteen individual places are available to passengers from countries who have not already been ticketed. across the team.

