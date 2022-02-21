Moving to MLS? Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar talks about his future

Brazilian Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain player, has opened up about his future. In addition to returning home, he dreams of MLS.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar revealed his plans for his football future.

“I really want to play in the US, at least for one season,” Neymar said in the podcast. Phenomenos About a possible transition to MLS. Neymar also made an argument in favor of the United States“Because the tournament there is short, you have about three or four months off.”

Neymar wants to play at home



Just last year Neymar extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025. While he appears to be flirting with a move to the United States for the foreseeable future, he still has a very tangible dream that he wants to achieve.

“I would love to play in Santos again,” Neymar said. “What I really miss is playing in my hometown.” He also misses “this wonderful stadium”.

Neymar moved from Al Shabab club to Barcelona in 2013 for 88 million euros. The Brazilian moved to Paris in 2017 for a record 222 million euros.

