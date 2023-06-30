Guatemala vs Canada Tip, Prediction & Odds

Guatemala is still waiting for its first World Cup participation. In the fight for tickets to the 2022 finals in Qatar, selection failed in the first round in Curacao.

They went 14:0 on a four game unbeaten run. Between 2009 and 2019, “Sabines” participated in only two of the six Gold Cups.

In 1967, the Central American nation won the competition’s precursor, the CONCACAF Championship, for the first and only time. In the Gold Cup, the best finish was fourth in 1996.

This year, “Azul y Blanco” will be looking to reach the knockout stage for the first time since 2011. Thanks to a 1-0 opening win over Cuba, the odds aren’t all that bad.

Coach Luis Fernando Deña’s men even missed a penalty against Cuba before half-time. In the end, the team still celebrated First win in group stage since 2011.

Basically, Guatemala’s record in the Gold Cup is not that exciting with five wins, ten draws and 20 losses. The ticket to the Gold Cup was settled by “Baycolor” in the Nations League.

Here, the “Sapines” finished first in Group D of League B ahead of French Guiana, Dominican Republic and Belize. This means that the “Blue-Whites” will play in League A for the foreseeable future.

Coach Dena, who led Mexico to gold in the 2012 Olympics, is in charge of selection from 2021. All the players in the team earn their money in the domestic league.