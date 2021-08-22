Great Britain wants to tighten the rules on the import of small dogs

After a significant increase in animal welfare injuries in imported puppies, the British government wants to tighten rules.
The basics in brief
- The practice of docking has long been banned in many countries, including Germany.
Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Environment announced raising the minimum age for imported puppies from 15 weeks to 6 months. In addition, the import of dogs with a docked tail or ears, as well as pregnant animals, should be prohibited.
"Puppy smuggling is a cruel act and we want to take decisive action against it," said Minister of State for Animal Welfare, Zach Goldsmith.
Last year, 66,000 animals were imported into the UK for commercial purposes, according to the relevant health authority. Last year, border authorities discovered 843 animals whose animal welfare standards had been violated. This corresponds to an increase of about 260 percent compared to the previous year.