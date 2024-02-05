Great Britain: After Kate's stomach surgery – Prince William makes public appearance again

After Kate's stomach surgery, Prince William made another public appearance
The news inspired hope among many fans of the British royal family: Prince William will soon end his professional break and attend meetings again. The British crown prince was only caring for his wife Catherine, who had recently fallen ill.
DThe heir to the British throne wants to return to public duties after taking time off while his wife Catherine stayed in hospital.
British news agency PA reported on Monday that Prince William, 41, will host a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday and attend a fundraiser in the evening. According to PA, he recently took a vacation there for his family. The couple has three children.
Catherine (Kate for short) underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January and was in the hospital for almost two weeks. The 42-year-old is now recovering at home in Windsor, where the couple now live with their children. The family lives in Adelaide Cottage in the sprawling grounds of Windsor Castle.
Charles III is shown after his operation
The palace has not made public what Kate suffered. It may not have been cancer, but his hospital stay fueled speculation that it couldn't be a simple procedure. Kate will take a break until after Easter. It was commented on social media with relief that William is now back in public – apparently the Princess of Wales is doing well again.
At the same time as his niece, William's father was King Charles III. (75) In hospital in January. Unlike CAT, the reason for this is declared. The monarch was treated for a benign prostate enlargement – a routine procedure – and was seen attending church again on Sunday.
Both the royal family were receiving treatment at a private hospital in London.
