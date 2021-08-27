GKN wheels become Moveero

In October 2020, GKN wheels and bodies were purchased by Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA. The new owners announced the closing of the acquisition on November 26, 2020. In the meantime, GKN Wheels’ name was changed to Moveero. At an online brand launch event, Chief Operating Officer Phil O’Donnell stated that the name change is more than just a name change and that, among other things, the company’s products and processes will be further developed.

Phil O’Donnell, Chief Operating Officer, Moveero: “The launch of Moveero is an important milestone in our journey. Our new name and identity is undoubtedly bold and different. And that is totally intentional. We want this change to be a true milestone in our business and a true declaration of intent. The new is undoubtedly important, but this announcement is also about the progress our company has made and how we are evolving in order to become more flexible and dynamic in the way we work to take the path of self-confidence for the company and products.” We will continue to benefit from our unparalleled knowledge and globally recognized technical expertise. At the heart of the company to take us to the next level. “The Moveero isn’t just a new brand – it’s an evolution from GKN Wheels,” said Phil O’Donnell.

In November 2020, Moveero employed around 900 people worldwide under the previous name GKN Wheels & Structures at four production facilities in Great Britain, the USA and Denmark as well as in testing centers in Italy and the USA. In 2019, GKN Wheels & Structures generated global sales of over 198 million euros. Sega / C