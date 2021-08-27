COVID-19: Bahrain updates entry rules for travelers

The Kingdom’s Civil Aviation Authority said that passengers who arrive in Bahrain with vaccination certificates issued by countries whose citizens obtain a visa on arrival will be granted entry.

The newly updated rules will apply on Sunday, August 29th. However, previous procedures will continue to be followed and an additional PCR test will be required on the fifth day of stay, according to a BNA report.

Passengers from Red List countries, including those who have transited through those countries in the past 14 days, will be refused entry, unless they are nationals or residents of Bahrain.

Passengers wishing to enter Bahrain are requested to verify their eligibility to obtain a visa upon entry prior to departure by clicking on the following link: www.evisa.gov.bh

All vaccinated or unvaccinated passengers aged 6 years or over from Red List countries are subject to the following rules:

>> Before boarding the plane, submit an approved PCR certificate with a QR code, which will be issued within 48 hours of departure

>> Take a PCR test on arrival

>> Quarantine for ten days in your home or at a quarantine center approved by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA)

>> Do the PCR test on the 5th day after arrival

>> Do the PCR test on the 10th day after arrival

Vaccinated travelers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries or countries with which Bahrain has signed a mutual recognition of the vaccination agreement must follow the following procedures:

>> Take a PCR test on arrival

>> Do the PCR test on the 5th day after arrival

>> Do the PCR test on the 10th day after arrival

>> Neither a PCR test is required before boarding nor a quarantine on arrival

All vaccinated passengers 6 years of age and older who have a recognized vaccination card from a country eligible for a visa on arrival must follow the following procedures:

>> Before boarding the plane, submit an approved PCR certificate issued within 72 hours of departure

>> Take a PCR test on arrival

>> Do the PCR test on the 5th day after arrival

>> Do the PCR test on the 10th day after arrival

>> No need to quarantine

All unvaccinated passengers must follow the following procedures:

>> Before boarding the plane, submit an approved PCR Certificate with QR Code, which will be issued within 72 hours of departure

>> Take a PCR test on arrival

>> Quarantine for ten days in your home or at a quarantine center approved by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA)

>> Do the PCR test on the 5th day after arrival

>> Do the PCR test on the 10th day after arrival

>> Payment for PCR tests can be done on arrival or through the BeAware Bahrain app.

The Kingdom’s Red List countries include:

– People’s Republic of Bangladesh

– Republic of India

– Islamic Republic of Pakistan

– Islamic Republic of Iran

– Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

– Republic of Indonesia

The Socialist Republic of Vietnam

– Republic of the Philippines

– Federation of Malaysia

– The Republic of Iraq

– Republic of Tunisia

– Georgia

– Mongolia

– United Mexican States

– Dominican Republic

– Republic of the Union of Myanmar

– Republic of Panama

– Republic of South Africa

– Republic of Malawi

– Republic of Namibia

– Republic of Uganda

– Republic of Zimbabwe

– Republic of Mozambique

– Ukraine