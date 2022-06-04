Queen Platinum Jubilee: Members of the British Royal Family Appear at Many Festivals – Panorama

Princess Kate visits Cardiff Castle in Wales. Photo: AFP/Ashley Crowden

On the third day of the British Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, members of the royal family were drawn to various places in the United Kingdom.

On the third day of the Queen Elizabeth II anniversary celebrations, the focus was initially on the Queen’s granddaughter. On Saturday, the official account of the royal family tweeted with a balloon emoji, “Wishing Lilibet a happy first birthday.” According to the media, the 96-year-old wanted to meet her great-granddaughter Prince Harry in person on Saturday.

The 37-year-old traveled from the United States with his wife, Duchess Meghan (40), and son Archie (3) and Lilipet. It’s the family’s first visit together to Harry’s old house. Lillibit also received birthday wishes from the official account of Harry’s older brother Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate. The two brothers’ relationship is overburdened by serious allegations from Harry and Meghan against the palace.

Kate and William travel to Wales

William traveled to Wales on Saturday with his wife Kate and two older children, Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7. In the capital, Cardiff, they attended an anniversary party on behalf of the Queen. In the evening, William, like his father, Prince Charles, was expected to attend a huge party at Buckingham Palace in London.

There, the two future monarchs wanted to honor the Queen in their speeches to the expected 22,000 visitors. American singers Alicia Keys and Diana Ross are set to appear, as well as British bands Duran Duran and Quinn. Celebrities such as footballer David Beckham and actress Julie Andrews have also been announced.

Many Anniversary Celebrations

Elizabeth II has been queen since 1952. Never before has a king sat on the British throne for longer. The platinum jubilee is celebrated with various events across the country, which the government has given an extra holiday once.







Harry and Meghan’s attendance of the Queen’s 70th jubilee raised hopes that tensions within the royal family could be eased. Above all, Harry’s father Prince Charles and older brother Prince William are said to be upset by the couple’s fierce criticism of the palace. British media reported that Harry spoke with his cousins ​​Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall. She said that William and he avoided each other.