World

Giant bear on the verge of harm in California

February 21, 2022
Esmond Barker

    His food tours continued even during the winter. Usually the bears go into hibernation after that. (Icon picture)

    The authorities want to lure Hank into a trap and possibly put him to sleep. (Icon picture)

Beware of the bear! A black bear has been causing a stir in South Lake Tahoe, California, since last summer. The giant is called “Hank the Tank”. Such as “The New York Times“He reported that he has since broken into more than twenty homes in search of food. Leaves a trail of destruction.

“So far, no one has been able to stop Hank,” Peter Terra, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the New York Times. Officials from the department and local police have already tried a few things. But paintballs, beanbags, sirens and electric lightning bolts also failed. According to Tira, Hank the Tank is too attracted to humans and their food to stay away for a long time.

