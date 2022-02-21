Giant bear on the verge of harm in California

Beware of the bear! A black bear has been causing a stir in South Lake Tahoe, California, since last summer. The giant is called “Hank the Tank”. Such as “The New York Times“He reported that he has since broken into more than twenty homes in search of food. Leaves a trail of destruction.
“So far, no one has been able to stop Hank,” Peter Terra, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the New York Times. Officials from the department and local police have already tried a few things. But paintballs, beanbags, sirens and electric lightning bolts also failed. According to Tira, Hank the Tank is too attracted to humans and their food to stay away for a long time.
Weighs 230 kg
And this is exactly the problem. Because Hank is not a cute little bear, but an animal that weighs about 230 kilograms. The average black bear in the western United States weighs between 50 and 65 kilograms. The human diet gave Hank a few extra pounds. “He didn’t get fat from eating the berries and the caterpillars,” says Anne Bryant of the University of California Beer. Now his strength will help him penetrate garages, windows and doors.
His feeding rounds began in July 2021. This is when bears usually begin to overeat. During this period they submerge themselves before entering hibernation. But the amazing thing is that Hank’s burglaries didn’t stop in the winter. “Sometimes bears don’t hibernate when they have access to food all year round,” Terra says.
Residents want him to be treated with respect
The authorities don’t give in and want to lure the bear into a trap – and then possibly euthanize. “This is a bear that has lost all fear of humans. It is a potentially dangerous situation,” Terra said.
And this is precisely the point of contention between California wildlife authorities and the residents of South Lake Tahoe. Because even though they don’t want Hank to wreak havoc in their homes, they still want to treat the bear with respect and not put it down. Anne Bryant of the Bear League says, “Locals were quick to point out that Hank is kind and gentle. When he breaks into a house, he’s more interested in food than people. He’s just sitting there eating.” (Mr)
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”