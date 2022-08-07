$430 billion reform package – US Senate agrees to debate Biden’s social climate package – News

US Democrats have survived the first important test of passing the far-reaching Social Climate package in the Senate.

The Senate voted 51 to 50 to debate the proposed legislation. Vice President Kamala Harris cast her likely vote.

All 50 Republican senators voted against it.

“The bill, if passed, would meet all of our goals. Addressing climate change, lowering health care costs, closing tax loopholes abused by the wealthy, and cutting the budget deficit,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The vote paves the way for an arduous process by which senators can introduce several amendments that must be voted on. Schumer said a simple majority is all that is needed to pass most of the $430 billion Social Climate package.

Among other things, the package provides a minimum tax of 15 percent for businesses. In addition, according to Democrats in the USA, the planned legislation should reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% by 2030.

With the new measures, Democratic US President Joe Biden can deliver on an important election promise. Democrats hope the legislation will improve the chances of their candidates in the November 8 midterm elections. Biden’s party is struggling to maintain a slim majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.