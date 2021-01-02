Giancarlo Esposito revealed his unique process of becoming Gideon’s Finance Minister

Giancarlo Esposito She is famous for playing some of the most popular villains on TV. Continue the trend by playing Mof Gideon in star Wars Disney series + franchise, The Mandalorian.

Esposito was very excited to join the star Wars Initially, it has a unique process of reaching the character.

Gancarlo Esposito is a big fan of “Star Wars”.

Giancarlo Esposito visits IMDb on March 10, 2020 | Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Esposito was a fan star Wars For most of his life he couldn’t wait to star in the series, according to an interview with Ali star Wars YouTube the page.

“I was a big fan early on star Wars “The films and the world they are in,” Esposito said. “I was loud when I was asked to do this show by John Favreau.”

I’ve always loved Darth Vader

Darth Vader has always been fascinated by Esposito in previous films and loves how dynamic Vader is.

“I’ve always been fascinated by Darth Vader,” Esposito said. “I thought inside that very rough and very rough outer part there could be a human being who has the ability to bring some light into our epic space in our galaxy.”

The versatile actor did extensive research on “Star Wars” before filming

Because he knows a lot star Wars Fans can be so passionate about the franchise that he made sure to do a lot of research before taking on his role.

“I was very impressed by Peter Cushing, who played Mouff many years ago,” Esposito said. “ And I tried to do some research, because I knew the fans knew a lot more than I did star Wars. “

Giancarlo Esposito worked hard to get into the character of Mouve Gideon

On the first day of filming, Espotio had to carefully decide how he would handle the role of Mof Gideon.

“On my first day in the shooting, I got off the TIE and landed,” Esposito said. “And then I got into a confrontation with 300 storm soldiers. All I can think of in my mind is, I’m Moov Gideon. I don’t have to do or say much to get what I want, because I’m going to get it.”

That first day of filming laid the foundation for Esposito’s exploration of Mof Gideon.

“And so that confrontation was the beginning for me to find a balance between who this character is,” Esposito said.

He takes his craft very seriously

Esposito has a very specific idea of ​​what it means to be an actor, and the responsibility he takes on in each of his shows.

“For me as an actor, I have to reflect the images that I see and feel are not really in front of me so that you can see this world reflected through my vision,” Esposito said. “And you have a real feeling for that.”

Giancarlo Esposito says “Star Wars” empowers young people

Beyond entertainment, Esposito believes that star Wars Excellence teaches children important lessons about the power of their choices and doing good in the world.

“This is a chain that enables people to be themselves,” Esposito said. “We are in a different world. More than at any other time in history, our young people need empowerment to think about the impact they could have, personally, on our world. star Wars It really focuses on that effect and allows them to dream, allows them to wonder, and creates a feeling of empowerment surrounding them as a hero. “