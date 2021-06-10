German Federation Women: The national team meets France

yoThe second at the end of the game year is another day trip to Strasbourg. Sounds like a fun ride for all the Patriots who still feel like kicking a little bit after the end of the season – but it isn’t. “It is important to escalate the tension again,” Martina Voss Tecklenburg said on Wednesday. A national coach values ​​the chances of competing with top opponents more than many other things.

And a duel with the French national team this Thursday (8:55 pm in sportschau.de), who has reached the quarter-finals in major events for years, belongs in this category. Especially since the German team was challenged only once at the highest level this season, which was marked by several easy victories in the European Championship qualifiers: at the end of February in the match lost 1: 2 by the European champions Holland. A planned trip to world champion country the United States for the second summer in a row has been canceled due to the pandemic.

Arrive on match day

From a quarter of the DFB convoy in Neu-Isenburg near Frankfurt, it is only 220 kilometers from the stadium of Strasbourg, so that the team arrives only during the day of the match and returns at night. It is, if you will, the beginning of the duels between Germany and France – after four days the men of this constellation also begin at the European Championship.

The France match was originally scheduled to be treated as an endurance test for the alleged starting lineup and Tuesday’s match in Offenbach against Chile as a test opportunity for youngsters. But with Marina Heggering, Sarah Dorsun, Katherine Hendrich, Alexandra Pope, Lena Magul and Melanie Leopols, many of the permanent staff are now absent due to injuries. Dzsenifer Marozsan is a guest appearance on the NBA. French Legion Sarah Dabritz of Paris Saint-Germain also has to pass against the host country.

“The team will have a different face than what was initially planned,” said Martina Vos-Tecklenburg. The national coach wouldn’t be the same if she didn’t see the long list of dropouts with the names of the “important players” as an opportunity.

As an opportunity to gain lasting knowledge of themselves and an opportunity to guard the younger and less experienced players on the team to prove themselves. The 53-year-old expects “huge added value” from seeing “who the real surrogates are”. And of course also with the goal of the next tournament to be held in a year’s time, the European Championships in England.