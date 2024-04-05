Further new settlement in the Schwarze Pumpe industrial area

Spremberg The research campus for the CO2-free circular economy is located in the Schwarze Pumpe industrial park. Its purpose is to research and develop new technologies for recycling and reusing fiber composite materials from wind turbines, for example. The technical universities of Chemnitz, Dresden and Freiberg as well as the Zittau/Görlitz University of Applied Sciences are participating in the “Green Circular Economy” (CircEcon) pilot project. The deans of the institutions signed a similar cooperation agreement on Friday.

The test facilities and demonstration systems aim to demonstrate future-oriented technologies for the circular economy on an industrial scale and create new jobs in the region through settlements and spin-offs. CircEcon is scheduled to begin operations at the end of 2026. “Transferring the knowledge gained into innovations will not only provide an important impetus for climate protection, but will also make a significant contribution to development,” says Uwe Götze, Vice Rector for Transport and Further Education at Chemnitz University of Technology. Territory in Lusatia.

The federal government and the Free State of Saxony are scheduled to invest around 108 million euros by then. Of this amount, approximately 48 million euros will be allocated to build the center and approximately 60 million euros to equip it with experimental equipment and systems.

Ursula Staudinger, Rector of TU Dresden, sees the project as putting Lusatia on the path to becoming an internationally visible technology park in the field of the circular economy – a “win-win situation” that opens up prospects for new jobs and dynamic development for countries around the world. region .

There are now 120 companies located in the Schwarz Pump industrial area, where everything used to be focused on coal power generation. In the future, it will be supplied with green electricity.