Friends Reunion – Broadcast Germany: Start Date, Trailer, Broadcast on Sky or Netflix?

The Six Friends from the sitcom meet again at “Friends’ reunion”. Where is the display on the stream? On Netflix or Sky? All information is here.

“Friends Reunion” brings the six friends Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica and Joy from the hit sitcom “Friends” together again. Together, the actors, who also become real-life friends over the course of the series, review their Top Ten Seasons and return to the set.

Where can I watch the reunion event in a live broadcast? Contributes to “reunion of friends” Netflix Or Sky? All information about the show’s broadcast can be found in this article.

Live TV and Stream: “Friends: The Reunion”: Start-Datum

The reunion of the six cast will be exclusive to Sky Q starting May 27, 2021 Sky Ticket To be seen on demand in the stream. Initially, the demo is only available in the original English version. On May 29, 2021, a German translation will be available at 8.15pm. Skyon I am TV To be clear. The show lasts about 100 minutes.

The six main actors meet for “Friends’ reunion” Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer nearly 17 years after the final episode of the sitcom appeared on television again. The reunion takes place at the series’ iconic original location – on stage 24, on the grounds of Warner Bros Studios in Burbank. The six actors will, among other things, audition for individual moments of the show, similar to what happened in episode 12 of Season 4 of the series. The episode was about the coveted big apartment that Joy and Chandler played against Rachel and Monica.

Guests in “Friends: The Reunion”: Who will be the celebrities who will be guests at the mega-reunion?

In addition to the six main actors, there will be many other celebrities when they meet again. Among other things, Tom Selleck returns to the set of the successful sitcom. He had a supporting role in the series for a few episodes in seasons 2, 3, and 6, and appeared as Dr. Richard Burke and Monica’s friend are in appearance. Other famous guests will talk about the massive impact of the series and share their favorite scenes and moments with the audience. These are famous guests at a glance:

David Beckham

Justin Beiber

BTS

James Corden

Cindy Crawford

Cara Delevingne

Lady Gaga

Elliott Gold

Kit Harington

Larry Hankin

Mindy Kaling

Thomas Lennon

Christina Pickle

Tom Selleck

James Michael Tyler

Maggie Wheeler

Reese Witherspoon

Malala Yousafzai

Friends: Reuniting: An introduction to the reunion event

HBO Max, which is broadcasting the big reunion in the US, has released a trailer for “Friends: The Reunion”. It gives a good impression of what the show has to offer and reveals, among other things, that Courtney Cox had a habit of writing her lines on the table while filming the sitcom.

The trailer is currently only available in the original English. You can watch the trailer for “Friends: The Reunion” here:

