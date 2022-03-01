Germany’s size is 357,588 square kilometers – so it is significantly smaller than the United States, which is clearly “higher” than the federal republic of 9,525,067 square kilometers.

Four of the 50 states in the United States are larger than the Federal Republic of Germany – none, not twelve or all. They are Alaska (1,717,854 km), Texas (695,621 km), California (423,970 km) and Montana (380,838 km).

Germany is followed by New Mexico (314,915 km), Arizona (295,254 km) and Nevada (286,351 km). Remaining US States:

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio o

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

District of Columbia

United States of America (English: United States of America; abbreviated USA), abbreviated as United States (English United States, abbreviated US, US) and colloquially called United States (English America), is a federal republic. It consists of 50 states and one federal district (capital, Washington DC). The population of the United States was 331,449,281 at the 2020 census.

For comparison: the Federal Republic of Germany, founded in 1949, consists of 16 federal states from 1990 and is an independent, democratic and social constitutional state. The population of Germany is 83,129,285. Today, Germany is one of the most densely populated states, with a population of 232 per square kilometer.