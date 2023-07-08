Formula 1: first driver change? The manager’s remarks make you sit up and take notice

Is the first driver change imminent in Formula 1? If there’s one pilot who’s come under particular criticism in the past few weeks and months, it’s Nick de Vries.

The Dutchman from AlphaTauri has not been able to convince this season and now threatens to lose his Formula 1 cockpit at an early date. Particularly bitter: This may have been the case before his home race. The statements made by Helmut Marko, Red Bull Motorsports advisor, are now making people stand up and take notice.

Formula 1: Is the first driver’s hammer imminent?

Pressure is mounting and Nyck de Vries’ Formula 1 future could be decided in July. With the British Grand Prix still to come, there are three races left before the summer break. It is very likely that these will be Dutchman’s last three races. The AlphaTauri pilot has been repeatedly criticized in recent weeks and months for not being able to live up to his expectations.

His best result to date was 12th in Monaco. There were clear announcements in de Vries’ direction, especially from Red Bull sporting director Helmut Marko. He said on the sidelines of the Silverstone GP race on Friday, July 7: “We are worried. It is no secret that he is not performing as well as we expected him to be. Formula 1 is hard work.”

That is why there may be a driver change early in the premier motorsport class. It may be particularly bitter for de Vries. Won’t he be in AlphaTauri anymore because of his home race?

Sayings make you sit up and take notice

When asked if de Vries will be at Zandvoort GP, Marko replied: “I can say that once we are in Zandvoort.” Both Red Bull and Alfauri, RB’s sister team in Formula 1, have to think about the future, Marko says.

And the RB boss continues: “We assess his performance. And if necessary, we make decisions.” The commitment to de Vries looks very different. So it is very likely that the 28-year-old will lose his cockpit.

The back is also ready. Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo is already at the start of the first half and is hoping he can drive again.