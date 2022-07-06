Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire

Singer Rihanna is currently the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States. This can be found in the new Forbes list.
The basics in brief
Rihanna (34 years old) is the youngest self-made billionaire in the United States. This was reported by Forbes referring to her net worth of 1.4 billion US dollars (equivalent to about 1.36 billion euros).
At the same time, she was the first billionaire in her native Barbados. So is the only woman under the age of 40 on this year’s list of American billionaires.
Rihanna Co-owner of Fenty Beauty And the owner of 30 percent of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line. And her net worth may soon grow even more. Rihanna revealed that she is working on new music.
Kylie Jenner is making the list again
In 2019, the coveted title was given to reality TV star and cosmetics pioneer Kylie Jenner (24). Her net worth is currently estimated at $600 million.
As noted by Forbes, she is still the youngest member of the list of the richest self-made women in America. Also includes Taylor Swift ($570 million) and Bumble founder Whitney Wolf Heard ($740 million). Kylie is on the list for the fifth year in a row.
However, in May 2020, the magazine revised its own statement that Kylie Jenner is considered a billionaire. Forbes magazine published an article stating that “Kylie’s net worth has been recalculated.”
The staff had “concluded that she was not a billionaire”. Her personal fortune was estimated to be ‘more realistic’ at less than $900 million [etwa 876 Mio. Euro] quantify.
Kylie Jenner took it easy when she was stripped of the title. She can name 100 things that are more important than determining how much money you have. I wrote this on Twitter at the time.
As she wrote shortly after the article appeared: “I am very fortunate. I have a beautiful daughter, I have a successful business and I’m doing really well.”
