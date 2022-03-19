Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix – 1st place this season at Leclerc – Bottas surprises – Sport – SRF
Skip to content
Sports
Formula 1
current article
Contents
With ranks 1 and 3, the “Scuderia” is ambitious in the Bahrain Grand Prix. In between, world champion Verstappen starts.
Charles Leclerc raced to pole position in the new Formula 1 season. The Ferrari driver will start on Sunday at the GP opening alongside world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull from the front row. As for Monaco, he is tenth in his career. Third place under the lights of the Bahrain International Circuit was Leclerc teammate Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard was only six thousandths behind Verstappen.
While Ferrari is clearly among the winners of the race
Grammar revolution I heard, the world champion Mercedes team isn’t running smoothly yet. Lewis Hamilton had to be content with fifth, with new teammate George Russell lining up for 9th. Bottas was surprised – Haas improved dramatically
Immediately behind Hamilton, longtime teammate Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo is sixth on the grid. Chinese Zhou Guanyu will start in the second car of the Hinwil racing team from 15th in his first Formula 1 race.
Mick Schumacher finished 12th in the significantly improved Haas race, thus making the best starting position of his Formula 1 career at the start of his second year. His new teammate Kevin Magnussen finished seventh.
2nd SRF, sportlive, 19.3.22, 3 p.m.;
Per / agencies
Sports
Formula 1
current article
Social login
To register we need additional information about you.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. More information can be found at
data protection.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
Create an account
{*/socialRegistrationForm*}
{*mergeAccounts {“custom: true} *}
{| foundExistingAccountText |}
{| Current_emailAddress |}.
{| show_present_present_photo |}
{| current display name |}
{| current address_provided_email |}
created {| Current_createdDate |} in {| current site name |}
Log in and register
Sign Up
{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Forgot your password?
Sign Up
{* / sign in *}
Simply and easily sign up with your social media account or your Apple ID
{*login tool*}
Create a new password
Enter the email address of your user account. We’ll then send you a link that you can use to create a new password.
{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
send
{* / ForgotPasswordForm *}
miscarriage
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
tracking Did you receive any message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
Technical error
Excuse me! A technical problem has occurred. Please try again later or contact customer service.
Confirm mobile phone number
In order for us to be able to enter a comment, we ask you to confirm your mobile phone number. We will send you an SMS code to the mobile number
.
Something is wrong. Please try again or contact customer service.
Too many codes have already been requested for the mobile number. To prevent misuse, the function is blocked.
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
SMS code request
change mobile number
Many attempts. Please request a new code or contact customer service.
This mobile phone number is already in use. Please change your mobile phone number or contact customer service.
Close
change mobile number
The maximum number of symbols for the given number has been reached. No more tokens can be created.
Use another mobile number
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email to the address
{* emailAddressData *} published. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Did you receive any message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
User data settings
{* Resend link *}
Register and login
to sign up
With an SRF account, you have the option to enter comments on our website and in the SRF App.
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
I consent to the processing of my personal data to log in to comment. More information can be found at
data protection.
Please agree to the privacy policy.
{* captcha *}
Create an account
{* /Registration Form *}
Confirm your email address
We have sent you an email to the address
{* emailAddressData *} published. Please check your email box and confirm your account using the activation link you received.
tracking Did you receive any message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
User data settings
{* Resend link *}
Your activation email has been sent
Please check your email box. An activation email has been sent.
Sign Up
Verified email address
Thank you for verifying your email address.
User account
In this view you can manage your user data.
{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* mobile *} {* addressCity *} {* captcha *}
save on computer
{* saveProfileMessage *} {* / editProfileForm *}
change Password
Disable Account
User data saved successfully
You can view your data in your user account at any time.
Close
User data settings
change Password
Set a new password for your account
{* emailAddressData *}.
{* #changePasswordForm *} {* currentPassword *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
save on computer
{*/changePasswordForm *}
miscarriage
Create a new password
Specify a new password for your account.
{* #changePasswordFormNoAuth *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Save password
{*/changePasswordFormNoAuth *}
Password saved successfully
You can now log in to the article with your new password.
Create a new password
We don’t know the password reset code. Please re-enter your email address so we can send you a new link.
{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
send
{* / resetPasswordForm *}
Create a new password
You will soon receive an email with a link to renew your password.
Did you receive any message?
If you have not received an email after 10 minutes, please check your SPAM folder and your email address.
Disable Account
Your account will be deactivated and you cannot reactivate it. Registered comments will not be deleted.
Do you really want to deactivate your account?
{* deactivateAccountForm *}
miscarriage
{* / deactivateAccountForm *}
Account Disabled
Your account has been deactivated and can no longer be used.
If you wish to register again for the feedback function, please contact SRF Customer Service.
Close
existing
Contact points
Contact points
Show more
Show more