Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix – 1st place this season at Leclerc – Bottas surprises – Sport

With ranks 1 and 3, the “Scuderia” is ambitious in the Bahrain Grand Prix. In between, world champion Verstappen starts.

Charles Leclerc raced to pole position in the new Formula 1 season. The Ferrari driver will start on Sunday at the GP opening alongside world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull from the front row. As for Monaco, he is tenth in his career. Third place under the lights of the Bahrain International Circuit was Leclerc teammate Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard was only six thousandths behind Verstappen.

While Ferrari is clearly among the winners of the race Grammar revolution I heard, the world champion Mercedes team isn’t running smoothly yet. Lewis Hamilton had to be content with fifth, with new teammate George Russell lining up for 9th.

Bottas was surprised – Haas improved dramatically

Immediately behind Hamilton, longtime teammate Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo is sixth on the grid. Chinese Zhou Guanyu will start in the second car of the Hinwil racing team from 15th in his first Formula 1 race.

Mick Schumacher finished 12th in the significantly improved Haas race, thus making the best starting position of his Formula 1 career at the start of his second year. His new teammate Kevin Magnussen finished seventh.



