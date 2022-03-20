Season opening in Bahrain – Ferrari celebrates one movie – two – Red Bull with disaster – sport

Red Bull failed

After a pitch merger due to the Safety Car stage on lap 50 (Pierre Gasly’s Alpha Toure captain caught fire on the final seventh lap), second-place Max Verstappen (Red Bull) wanted to challenge Charles Leclerc for victory. But things went completely differently: shortly thereafter he complained of problems with the car’s power, and on lap 54 he was overtaken and drove into the pits, ending the race prematurely.

Although Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are at the top, Red Bull still had legitimate hopes of finishing the podium with Sergio Perez third at the time. But just two laps later, the Mexican also complained of problems with the car before turning around and pulling his car backwards as well. 30 points for the constructors’ classification became 0 in two laps. To remember: last year Mercedes won this classification by 28 points over Red Bull.

substrate

1 – Charles Leclerc (Mon, Ferrari)

2. Carlos Sainz (Spain, Ferrari)

3 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes, UK)

Until the 19th lap of the race it was an exciting duel between Leclerc and Verstappen. Time and time again there have been overtaking maneuvers – the rule changes seem to be showing their effects in relation to the most exciting racing situations for the first time. After Verstappen braking, a small gap opened, which quickly became larger for the Dutchman without the DRS option and thanks to Ferrari’s tires that didn’t deteriorate as much.

But in the end, these racing situations were not decisive. Ferrari celebrated a double win with Leclerc and Sainz thanks to Red Bull’s failures. This ends the second longest drought in Ferrari’s F1 history after 45 races. 910 days ago, Sebastian Vettel had given Ferrari its last win.

The unconvincing Mercedes team still managed to finish the podium thanks to Lewis Hamilton. After all: Mercedes should breathe a sigh of relief if the performance in the race is not as bad as in the practice and qualifying sessions.

Alfa Romeo Team

Racing on the Hinwil Racing Team cars was up and down, and at first the hopes raised by Valtteri Bottas for his sixth place in qualifying seemed unattainable in the race. Bottas spoiled the start completely, Guanyu Zhou found himself at the end of the rating. However, in the race, Alfa Romeo did not do too badly, allowing Bottas to advance to sixth place. Chu finished 10th on his debut and was the first Chinese to score points in Formula 1.

This is how it goes

The second race is already scheduled for next weekend with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.