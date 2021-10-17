Football – Ginter: People said I didn’t have enough talent – Sports

Berlin – dpa – National footballer Matthias Ginter said he had to force himself in the face of huge opposition at the start of his career.

“People said I would never have the talent to be a Bundesliga player, let alone a national player,” said the 27-year-old defender from Borussia Moenchengladbach. Ginter appears with his remarks as part of the “#BeUnique” campaign, where football professionals have publicly reported difficulties or obstacles in their path.

Associate EM Christian Guenther from SC Freiburg said his wife was diagnosed with a head tumor at the age of 17. The 28-year-old reported that “at the age of 21 I was diagnosed with lymphoma”. “We were told we could never have children. In the meantime, I am not only a happy husband, but also a proud father to our little girl Nellie.”

National player Nadim Amiri reported on his parents’ journey from Afghanistan in the 1980s. “Everyone told us we weren’t going to be German and we weren’t going to be strangers forever,” said the 24-year-old. “Today I am proud to live in Germany.” A Leverkusen resident added that he now loves both countries and cultures.

The campaign began with many professionals and their stories when the consulting agencies International Sports Management of Germany and Unique Sports Management of Great Britain merged to form Unique Sports Group.

