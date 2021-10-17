Football from Europe – Lyon wins after replacing Shakiris – beats Drmic twice – Sports

sport

Football from Europe – Lyon wins after replacing Shakiris – beats Drmic twice

October 17, 2021
Eileen Curry
Football from Europe – Lyon wins after replacing Shugairi – beats Dermic twice – Sport – SRF


2 goals without Shaqiri on the field

Lyon beat Monaco 2-0.

Keystone

France: Lyon wins against Monaco

Olympique Lyonnais temporarily returned to fifth place in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 victory over Monaco. Eye-catching Karl Toko Ekambi and Jason Denayer secured the southeast France’s home win in the last 16 minutes. Xherdan Shaqiri is no longer on the field at this point.

Croatia: Drmic two goals in a great match

Josip Drmic scored two goals in the top match in the Croatian League between Rijeka and Dinamo Zagreb (3:3). The Swiss opened the score early (7) and then continued (38). Before the break, the hosts scored a third goal. However, Rijeka’s comfortable lead was not enough to win – Dinamo also scored 3 goals in the second half.

Italy: Lazio flips their home game against Inter

Despite an early penalty kick by Ivan Perisic (12), Inter remained without points in Roma (1:3). For Lazio, Cerro Immobile (64th place) also tied the point. The captain was also the source of the second blow: his shot deflected into the feet of Felipe Anderson, whose mark was 2:1 (81). Sergei Milinkovic-Savic was concerned about the end point in injury time.



