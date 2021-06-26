Football EM 2021: The flag accompanies the return of the fans: the federal government knows nothing

Plus

The state government was reluctant to reveal how the European Championships were scientifically monitored in Munich. But the federal government in Berlin knows nothing.

to

Florian Eisel

The four European Championship matches in Munich With spectators is a pilot project selected by the Bavarian state government. Other major events outside of sports, such as concerts or readings, should benefit from the knowledge gained. There has been a long-running dispute about what the scientific support should look like – exactly how the results should be obtained.

