Fire: Fires in Canada: What do you look like, Mr. O’Connor, when you have lost everything?

from

Martin Hoeger – 11:36 AM



Chris O’Connor found his home in the village of Lytton. Then came the record for heat and fire. Now 90 percent of the village – including O’Connor’s house – has been destroyed.

NSHarris O’Connor had just dislocated his left leg, rolled onto the balcony, and drowned in his book. The calendar indicated June 30, it was time for everyday life again. There was one heat record after another. First, the local record, then the British Columbia record, and on June 29, even the Canadian record. 49.6 degrees Celsius.

This article does not end here, it is reserved for our subscribers. Unfortunately, your browser settings prevent us from displaying a reference to our subscription offer at this point. If you want to read, you can test the PLUS+ offer here. If you are already subscribed to PLUS+, Please login here .