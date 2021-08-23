Top News

Very weak earthquake, magnitude 2.0

August 23, 2021
Jordan Lambert
Updated: Aug 23, 2021 19:14 GMT –

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.

succumb to Depth your location those
2.0 35 km 7 km SSE from Pahala, Hawaii USGS
2.0 35 km Hawaii Island, Hawaii EMSC

Try our free app!

Volcanoes & Earthquakes - New App for Android

Previous earthquakes in the same area

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *