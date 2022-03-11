Firosure Germany GMBH

Firefighters were alerted by remote monitoring

Ratingen, March 11, 2022. An explosion occurred at night in a mobile phone shop near the main train station in Solingen in February. Fortunately, owner Ibrahim Kar previously outfitted his shop with a remote monitored alarm system Entertainment to equip. In the smart alarm system 24/7 real time monitoring In addition to surveillance cameras, shock sensors and image detectors, fire and water detectors are also integrated. The staff of the comprehensive security provider based in Ratingen were able to immediately detect the explosion and immediately alert the firefighters. Fortunately, this prevented the spread of the fire and dire consequences for the neighboring shops.

Hazard recognized (from a distance) – danger averted

The specialist from the VdS-certified Emergency Call and Service Control Center, who received the warning from Solingen, recalls: at 11:22 p.m., we received a signal from a photo-detector in the sales area of ​​a mobile phone store. There were sparks in the pictures and I could see an explosion in a video. We immediately alerted the local fire department and informed the business owner. This thing arrived at the same time as the firefighters so he could open the door for the firefighters. Quick action prevented the spread of fire. It was discovered that the cause of the fire was an exploding laptop battery. “If the damage had gone unnoticed, it could have been much worse,” Carr summarizes.

What does VirusSure do?

Entertainment is the leading European supplier of professionally controlled and certified high security alarm systems 24/7 remote monitoring. With an average of 600,000 installations per year, Verisure ensures the security of 4 million customers in 17 countries in Europe and Latin America. The company protects private homes and small businesses with the latest security solutions and thus helps them lead a carefree life. Fireshore is already well known in many countries for its innovative products and services, high customer orientation and excellent sales performance. Verizor is also growing rapidly in Germany despite the global pandemic. Although the company has only been active here since the end of 2018, security experts under the direction of Alvaro Grande Royo Vilanova, with more than 350 employees, already protect more than 14,000 satisfied customers in Baden-Württemberg, Berlin, Brandenburg, Bremen, Hamburg, Hesse and Lower Saxony, NRW, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland and Schleswig-Holstein.

Versor, the company

Founded in 1988 as a division of Sweden’s Securitas AB, Verisher (or Securitas Direct) quickly became an independent provider of affordable home alarm systems. In 1993, live monitoring, i.e. round-the-clock monitoring by personnel from our service monitoring centers and emergency calls, was added. In 1996, the offer was extended to small businesses. Versor Group, headquartered in Geneva, has been expanding in Europe, Latin America and South America since the 1990s. The global company, led by CEO Austin Lally, now handles about 600,000 facilities annually, employs more than 17,000 people and protects a total of more than 4 million customers in 17 countries including Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Germany.

What does the word versir mean?

The word “Veri” comes from Verification. This means that VdS certified specialists at the 24/7 Indoor Emergency Call Center and Service Control Center in Ratingen check the signals from the high security alarm system to see if it is a false alarm or in an emergency situation, the police, security services and rescue services are immediately called And, if necessary, rescue services are called Zero Vision® The privacy screen has been turned on as an anti-theft device. Sure stands for Verisher’s comprehensive reliability, security and protection.

