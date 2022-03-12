Kandriam appoints sales manager for private assets

Jörg Allenspach will be responsible for the global sales of Candriam’s private assets. Allenspach aims to further develop business and provide clients with investment solutions from real estate to private equity and private debt. He will also remain responsible for the business of the Swiss company, which manages assets of 5 billion Swiss francs.
Allenspach has been active in financial services, private markets and business development for 25 years. Prior to joining Candriam in 2018, he held senior positions at Swiss Re and Blackrock. His new position was filled for the first time in Candriam. Frankfurt-based Tania Bender is still responsible for clients from Germany and Austria.
With the appointment of Allenspach, Candriam intends to continue to offer alternative and illiquid investments. In the past, the company has partnered with private debt firm Kartesia, bought the European multi-management arm Rothschild & Co and acquired a stake in Tristan Capital Partners, a real estate investment manager. The multi-asset manager employs a total of 600 investment experts and manages assets of 150 billion euros. The company has investment centers in Luxembourg, Brussels, Paris and London and serves clients in continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States and the Middle East.
