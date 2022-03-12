Kandriam appoints sales manager for private assets

Jörg Allenspach will be responsible for the global sales of Candriam’s private assets. Allenspach aims to further develop business and provide clients with investment solutions from real estate to private equity and private debt. He will also remain responsible for the business of the Swiss company, which manages assets of 5 billion Swiss francs.

Allenspach has been active in financial services, private markets and business development for 25 years. Prior to joining Candriam in 2018, he held senior positions at Swiss Re and Blackrock. His new position was filled for the first time in Candriam. Frankfurt-based Tania Bender is still responsible for clients from Germany and Austria.