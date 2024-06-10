European Football Championship – “We want to make history”: England have been relegated – Sports

Erfurt/Blankenhain (dpa) – The English national football team has arrived in Germany and is staying in the German preparatory camp in Blankenhain. The Three Lions squad, led by Bayern star Harry Kane, landed at Erfurt-Weimar Airport and from there headed to the Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land. Before leaving the British Isles, Keane said: “We know how important this is for this country and for the fans. The nation comes together in these moments.”

Despite a difficult preparation, including a defeat to Iceland, Gareth Southgate’s side are considered one of the big favorites to win the title. “We have to prove that we are among the best,” said Kane, who is approaching his fifth major championship and, at 30, has yet to win a major title.

England have been waiting for a major home victory since the 1966 World Cup. “We want to make history. We keep saying that, but we have a team and a coach that really believe in that,” midfielder Declan Rice said.

On Tuesday (4.30pm) England will complete a general training session in Jena, and from Wednesday training will take place in Blankenhayn. The first match of the European Championship will be shown on Sunday (9pm/ZDF/MagentaTV) in Gelsenkirchen against Serbia. On Monday, Prince William visited the team in Burton-on-Trent before they departed for Germany.

