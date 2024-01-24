Merano – On the occasion of World Epilepsy Day, the Epinet Association wants to raise awareness about this topic – in cooperation with the neurologists of the Merano Health District. An open conference at the Kurhaus in Meran on February 6 will be dedicated to this topic.

Epilepsy is one of the most common neurological diseases: in industrialized countries, it affects about one percent of the population. The disease is characterized by spontaneous recurrence of epileptic seizures. These are expressions of a temporary electrical imbalance in the brain.

Depending on the location of the disorder in the brain, seizures can manifest in different ways, for example through a temporary hand spasm, a brief loss of consciousness, or in the form of a so-called generalized tonic-clonic seizure. As a rule, after an epileptic seizure and without medical assistance, patients fully recover within 20 to 30 minutes (Source: Epinet).

Although the disease is common, there is still a need for awareness. This is why it was important for the team of the Neurology Department of the Meran Health District, led by the chief physician, Rafael Nardone, to provide technically useful information, especially on the occasion of World Epilepsy Day. In cooperation with the association “Epinet”, Primar Nardone organized a conference in the Kurhaus Meran on 6 February.

This begins with a presentation of the Epilepsy Guide by specialist Fabrizio Rinaldi. The main theme of the evening is communication. For example, specialist Giada Polletta from Udine is interested in communication between doctor and patient. Another issue concerns communication between family members – especially during the difficult phase of the transition from childhood to adulthood. But the role of the media is also examined by specialists Bruna Nocera and Eleonora Luci from the Merano Health District.

Specialist Marco De Cesare explains the new treatments and their limitations; Harald Osserer, an active specialist in the private sector, explains the important role that associations play – they represent an important bridge between doctor and patient.

This event is free to access and is aimed at anyone interested. The conference will be held on Tuesday, February 6 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Miran Kurhaus (Room 1).