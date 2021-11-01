End of the pandemic – ‘most will soon have basic immunity’

‘Most of them will soon have basic immunity’
An altered delta form of the coronavirus has caused uncertainty in the UK. Virologist Volker Thiel explains how the pandemic will continue.
The modified Delta variant, called Delta-Plus, is currently widespread in Great Britain.
Photo: Alberto Bezzali (AP)
One of the modified delta variants is currently circulating in Great Britain, delta AY.4.2. Or also called Delta-Plus. do not worry?
What we see now was expected. The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus now prevails across Europe. This is now changing even more. AY.4.2 is a delta variable. But there are many other modified delta variants, and they will continue to do so.
Is Delta Plus also available in Switzerland?
In this country, it has already been discovered about 50 times, but over a longer period of time. Delta-Plus is unlikely to change events significantly, like the alpha variant, which dominated Switzerland from mid-February to the end of June, or like the original delta variant that followed. These variants spread rapidly within a short period of time.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”