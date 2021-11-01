End of the pandemic – ‘most will soon have basic immunity’

An altered delta form of the coronavirus has caused uncertainty in the UK. Virologist Volker Thiel explains how the pandemic will continue.

One of the modified delta variants is currently circulating in Great Britain, delta AY.4.2. Or also called Delta-Plus. do not worry?

What we see now was expected. The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus now prevails across Europe. This is now changing even more. AY.4.2 is a delta variable. But there are many other modified delta variants, and they will continue to do so.