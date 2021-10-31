Dr. Watson? Science, philosophy and future technologies – quotemeter.de

The channel advertises videos with a mental impact factor. Complex topics are made available to the public in a way that is easy to understand.

“Exciting videos on science, physics, philosophy, technology and the future: videos with a mental impact factor” can be read in the channel description of the YouTube channel Doctor Whatson, which already has 230,000 subscribers. The person behind the channel is Cedric Engels and studied film at the International Film School in Cologne. Today, he usually posts a new video from the fields of science, physics, philosophy, technology and the future once a week.

It all started in the spring of 2015 when the 25-year-old completed his internship at Clixoom Science & Fiction and occasionally took over the channel’s publications. He got mostly positive reviews from viewers for this, and he was even finally allowed to post his own format on the channel called “What’s On”. A total of 22 issues on scientific topics have been published. The pilot episode, for example, is about the question of whether one can become immortal.

When he said goodbye to the last episode in mid-September 2015, he also referred to his own channel, which he had established shortly before that. The channel name Doctor Whatson is based on the name of the video series and the character Watson of Sherlock Holmes. In terms of content, the Düsseldorf native closely followed the series of videos he had previously posted. The first video on her channel is titled “Do Machines Have Consciousness?”. The most popular video on the channel has been viewed more than a million times so far and tells what is happening in a black hole. Self-experiments can also be found on the channel. Other videos analyze whether “Interstellar” is scientifically correct, how to become an astronaut or report on artificial intelligence. For a video on how a robot learns to control, for example, the channel has teamed up with the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems.

Engels describes himself as a perfectionist and always makes sure to get his information from reliable sources, which he also links to in the video description. In this way, viewers can connect independently and check all the information. The web video producer also found his own great role model on YouTube. American Michael Stevens has uploaded videos on physiological, philosophical and scientific topics to Vsauce since 2010. Engels sees himself more as a science journalist than a YouTuber or influencer.

There is now a whole team behind the canal, which started as a sitting room project during my studies. The video-on-demand service Doctor Whatson TV launched earlier this year. With a monthly subscription, the platform presents several selected international reports and documents on the topic of science. In addition, the channel’s YouTube videos can also be accessed here without ads and there is an insight into exclusive content and early access to the videos.

The science channel Doctor Whatson continues to grow and will soon cross the 20 million video viewership mark. The carefully researched and educational videos are well received by the public.

