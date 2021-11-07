What is the length and how to measure the length of lacrosse stick?

In Lacrosse Complete Sticks, there are generally three different stick sizes that are used to enhance the player’s ability to succeed. Without head stabilization, men’s shafts are usually one of three lengths; 30 for attack and center positions, 60 for defense, 40 for goalkeepers.

How to measure a lacrosse stick

When purchasing a lacrosse shaft, the manufacturer will measure the shaft length. These will be the same lengths as mentioned in the image above.

However, most leagues and leagues will base their rules on stick lengths based on the entire length of the stick. This includes the length of the shaft and the head together. The head is usually 10 inches long.

Attack/middle arm length

The attack and center stick, or short, is the length of a classic lacrosse stick. It’s short enough to easily control, but long enough to bring power when shooting.

Adult: 30 inch long shaft

High school and college lacrosse players will need a lacrosse attack pole that is 30 inches long and has a combined head length of 40 inches – 42 inches. The attacker and midfielders use short sticks to make it easier to grab the handle and catch the ground balls and to improve the safety of the ball.

Young: 26-30 inches long shaft

The law allows young players and quarterbacks to cut the shaft a minimum of 26 inches. Once the head is added to the shaft, the assembled length will be within the youth regulation size of 36 to 42 inches. It’s a call to judge when determining shaft length for young lacrosse players.

However, when it comes time for a player to grow, the player will likely become dependent on a small column and have difficulty adjusting to the larger size.

Although pole cutting is allowed at the youth level, it is not recommended if the player is gifted with size at a young age. Think about what is best for long-term player development and consult your coach before changing the shaft size.

stick length of defense

Defensive sticks or D-pillars are the great equalizer in the lacrosse arena. The longer length allows defenders to keep up with the attacking players and pull the ball further away.

Adult: 42-60 inches long shaft

There are a variety of opinions about the length of defense lanes that defensemen should have. As specified by the rule, the length of the stick among the defending men can be anywhere from 52″ ​​to 72″.

Normally the total combined length of the long pole should be the same height as the player. If the player is 5’10, the lacrosse shaft should measure 60 inches with the addition of a 10 inch header that combines for a total of 70 inches.

In general, the longer the shaft, the greater your reach when deploying to the Defense Center. Playing defense is a game of inches, and with a tall pole you have the ability to check anyone within 6 feet of you.

An inch can be the difference between a takeaway and a goal against. But with length comes the added weight of the shaft. This will make stick checks harder and more robust, but not as fast.

Longer poles also have the ability to throw the ball away on takedown, but are severely compromised by the attacker trying to get the ball back. Ultimately, bigger/stronger players will want the longest pole possible, while shorter/faster players will want their stick to be shorter and lighter for better handling because they can cover more ground with their feet.

Long position midfielders tend to have shorter sticks than close defenders due to the fact that they are more involved in the possession and purge game.

Most of their game consists of catching ground balls and running the ball into the court. Therefore, the shorter the stick, the easier it is to catch balls and fend off opposing midfielders.