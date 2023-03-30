Electronic Arts: laying off hundreds more employees – despite the profits

Publisher Electronic Arts is once again making cuts. This time, hundreds of employees will be affected who will have to look for a new job in the future. The company recently reported a significant profit.

A good working situation does not currently have to be synonymous with a good situation for the company’s employees – this is unfortunately illustrated by the example of Electronic Arts. EA has now announced that it intends to lay off several employees.

More than 700 employees in the group will be laid off, CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed. This corresponds to approximately six percent of the total workforce of approximately 12,900 employees. EA has recently had good results, confirming $1.3 billion in profits for investors in the last fiscal quarter of January.

Still, the move is perhaps a glimpse into the future, because despite good quarterly numbers, profit forecasts for the entire fiscal year were revised downward at the same time — even if the quarter increased in terms of sales and earnings compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

In the announcement, Wilson said that EA operates from a position of strength; The company has momentum on its side despite the layoffs. The sectors within the group that will be specifically affected by the layoffs have not been reported. In this regard, Wilson only mentioned that employees will be withdrawn from projects that are not in line with the strategy and future directions.

This strategy includes “games and experiences that entertain huge online communities, develop blockbuster-level interactive storytelling, or amplify the strength of our community in and around our games using social and creator tools.” The bottom line is that it almost reads as if some other unannounced behind-the-scenes project or project could also be eliminated in the course of it.

Games like The Sims 4, FIFA 23 or Apex Legends will reflect the success of the company; So these rows should not be affected. Support for Madden NFL 23, Battlifield 2042, and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will also likely be on the hit list. However, it has recently been announced that older titles such as Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, and Battlefield: Bad Company 2 have been unplugged.