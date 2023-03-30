Acer makes the laptop thin

With Swift Edge, Acer wants to have the perfect companion for everyday hybrid work at hand. However, the device is not only thin and light, but it should also show strength in the display and processor area.

With the Swift Edge, Acer introduces a thin and lightweight laptop aimed at mobile business professionals.

The Swift Edge comes in a magnesium-aluminum alloy casing and, at 1.17 kilograms and is said to be just under 13 millimeters thick, it’s a practical companion for everyday hybrid work.

The heart of the notebook is the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor. Acer especially highlights the 16-inch 4K OLED display, which should provide excellent image clarity and color gamut. In addition, the screen is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certified, so you shouldn’t strain your eyes even after long periods of work.

Swift Edge in “Olivine Black” (Source: zVg)

The Swift Edge is available in “Olivine Black” and “Snow Blue” colors and is priced at CHF 1,699 (RRP).

Acer introduced a range of new laptops in January; Among other things, a model made of recycled materials should be easy to upgrade and repair.You can find more information here.