Electric eels introduce foreign genetic material into other fish

Electric eels can use their electric organs to change the genetic makeup of other animals. This was reported by a team led by Atsu Iida from Nagoya University in Japan In the journal “Zoology”. The mechanism corresponds to the electroporation mechanism. This process is also used in genetic engineering to artificially modify cells. The working group suspects that snakes could also help transfer genetic material between species in their natural habitat. However, this is still just speculation as of now.

With their three electric organs arranged in pairs along the body, electric eels are a genus electrophoresis Producing high and low voltage surges. While these animals use weak impulses to orient themselves in their surroundings, they emit powerful electric shocks when defending themselves or stunning their prey. Ida’s team used the latter behavior in their experiments.

The experts dissolved a ring-shaped strip of genetic material containing a gene for a protein that glows under ultraviolet light in a small container of water, and added pre-anesthetized zebrafish larvae. They lowered this container into a tank where they fed a goldfish, which was also startled, to an electric eel. When bitten, the eel delivers electric shocks of up to 250 volts. The experts then found cells in which the glowing protein appeared in about five percent of the larvae.