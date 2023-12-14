December 14, 2023

Why Remo Schraner also believes that disease represents an opportunity

Faye Stephens December 14, 2023 2 min read

As a blogger, Remo Schraner wanted to open a dialogue. Now he wants to serve other people suffering from depression.

Today he is in good health, but depression is still a problem: Remo Schraner.

Photo: Issa Tripodi

Remo Schraner was still a teenager when he was diagnosed with serious depression. But he knew before long that he wasn’t well. The official diagnosis was also a relief for Schraner: he now knew what he was experiencing and what it was called. He also knew that he had a disease that he could not do anything about.

Today Remo Schraner is 33 years old and still suffers from depression. But it is in good condition, even “very good”. In recent years, he has learned to recognize the warning signs of his physical and psychological condition earlier and set stricter limits for himself. Sessions with therapists – and writing – helped him with this.

When he started writing a blog, it was the first turning point for Remo Schraner. He says anger prompted him to do so: after his hospital stay, he lost his job as a journalist. Then he felt he had to start a dialogue. Schraner was one of the first people in Switzerland to write and speak openly about mental health.

Now Schraner faces a second turning point; His blog is history. Remo Schraner talks about this in the new episode of “NZZ Megahertz”. He explains why he now sees his depression as an opportunity.

See also  Drought in Southern Europe: Rain's Last Hope

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

How to be kind to yourself, according to science

December 13, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

State Parliament: Gemco: Saxony must become a beacon of science

December 13, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Two types of foods for social anxiety

December 13, 2023 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

1 min read

Current news, topics and information

December 14, 2023 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Why Remo Schraner also believes that disease represents an opportunity

December 14, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Studies and Sports – From Stratzing to Tulsa: Seidel’s Golf Talent and Her Life in Oklahoma

December 14, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Is life possible on the planet Mercury? The research team makes an important discovery

December 14, 2023 Gilbert Cox