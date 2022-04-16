Eden Hazard “will not leave Real Madrid as long as…”

InterviewIt seems that Eden Hazard’s departure from Madrid after the season is still really unexpected. Brother Killian Hazard insists survival is a priority – but with conditions.







Eden Hazard ‘doesn’t want to leave’

Madrid. Season One: Catastrophe. Season Two: Catastrophe. Season Three: Catastrophe. Eden Hazard He has not yet reached Real Madrid. For a long time due to a number of injuries, and more recently because you simply do not need him due to his exhilarating performance.

With only 65 appearances, six goals and 10 assists to appear three years later, the 31-year-old Belgian is an obvious candidate for sale at Royal at the latest. Hazard, who has a contract until 2024, appears to be showing no signs of turning his back on the Spanish capital in the summer. Brother Killian Hazard confirmed it again.

“He will not leave Real Madrid until he shows that he is stronger there. That has always been his attitude, at every club he has gone to. He doesn’t want to go and I don’t think he will.”The 26-year-old told Belgian broadcaster RTL.

“…Then I doubt Eden will survive.”

However, according to Hazard’s brother, there are also certain conditions for ultimately staying loyal to Los Blancos. And there are conditions at the moment that do not specifically prefer staying. “If the president wanted him to know that he would not have more chances to play, I doubt he would stay. But I assure you that he will do everything in his power to prove that he is the best player at Real Madrid.”said the pro from Racing White Daring Molenbeek.

Maybe something will change for the better now that the number 7 Madrilenian has changed I take out a plate from the right calf at the end of March Leaves. “we will see”Kylian Hazard said: “Two years ago, he wanted to remove the plaque, but he never got the chance.”

