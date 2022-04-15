Ice hockey – DEB wins second World Cup test against Czech Republic – Sports

Chumutov (dpa) – The German ice hockey team avenged the previous day’s defeat by winning their second World Cup test match against the Czech Republic.

The team of national coach Toni Soderholm, who is still very weak, defeated the host in Chumutov 2-0 (1-0, 0-0, 1-0). The goals were scored by Daniel Schmalz of Nuremberg in the sixth minute and Mirko Hoflin of Nuremberg in the 59th minute. The Germans lost the first match on Thursday 2: 6.

Soderholm confirmed that his team “performed well” in the second match and summed up: “We were much better in decisive duels and cleared more situations where there was a little bit of a shot.” “It wasn’t bad,” said the Finn, looking at both games. It’s always a little tricky at first, but: “Yesterday’s match gave us the right images, so we beat a strong opponent today.”

Kahun is new to the team, convinces Jenek

Former NHL (SC Bern) professional Dominic Kahun, who was not joined by Söderholm on Thursday, joined the team as captain. Andreas Jenike of Iserlohn Roosters had a shot at goal in place of Niklas Treutle of Nuremberg – and he was convinced.

The German team improved a lot in the first third and took the lead early thanks to a great shot from Schlums. Halfway through the match, Söderholm’s henchmen were unlucky when Hoflin hit the crossbar. But in the second and final thirds, they also had to endure periods of pressure from the Czechs. In the penultimate minute, Hoflin scored the empty goal.

Söderholm will make major changes to his squad ahead of the World Cup finals kick-off on May 13 in Helsinki, Finland. The German Ice Hockey League players still playing for the tournament were not available to him at this first stage of preparations, nor were they professionals from Sweden and the North American professional leagues. The team will continue its preparations for the World Cup next week in Rosenheim with friendly matches against Switzerland on April 21-23.

