Due to the storming of the US Capitol: Chief Oath Keepers in custody

The founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers participated in the storming of the US Capitol. Now he has been arrested.
The basics in brief
- The US Capitol was broken into about a year ago.
- Now the founder of the far-right group Oath Keepers has been arrested.
- He was charged with “conspiracy to sedition”.
The founder of the Oath Keepers group participated in the storming of the United States Capitol a year ago. The authorities have now arrested the far-right and accused him.
As the US Department of Justice announced Thursday, 56-year-old Stuart Rhodes and ten other defendants are charged with “seditious conspiracy.” If convicted, the accused faces up to 20 years in prison.
US Capitol attackers arrested
The Department of Justice said Rhodes, founder and leader of the department’s vigilante group, was arrested Thursday in Texas. Militia members participated in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Hundreds of extremist supporters of former President Donald Trump have stormed the US Capitol in Washington. When US Democrat Joe Biden was due to be certified as the winner of the November 2020 presidential election there. The storming of the Capitol, with five deaths, caused panic all over the world. It is considered a black day in the history of American democracy.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”