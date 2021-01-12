entertainment

Dionne Warwick just found out who Cardi B and Offset are

They don’t call Dion the “Twitter Queen” for no reason.

Even though Cardi B and Offset are kings of hip-hop, there are still some people out there Just Getting to know her – including great musician and A + Twitter user Dionne Warwick.

And it wasn’t long after Warwick became a fan of Cardi B.

Cardi B is basically the same 😂❤️. I have only seen the videos. There is no music yet. More on this tomorrow …

She had one watershed note on the topic, which she gave her some sound advice:

I don't like scanty responses. Cardi B and Offset are humans with feelings. Make it nice. ❤️

Warwick’s reaction to her latest discovery is just another reason why I love her so much! So far, the best part of this decade is her schedule on Twitter.

