Rob Lowe claims Prince Harry now has a ponytail

Prince Harry may have taken a step too far in trying to embrace the Los Angeles lifestyle, according to actor Rob Lowe, who claims the 36-year-old wears a ponytail.

Rob, 56, made a wild claim during an interview with James Corden Late ShowDuring which he revealed that he had discovered a man he believed was Harry driving around the Montecito neighborhood with a long hairstyle.

Rob told British-born comedian James, before telling him he might have a “ scoop ” regarding the royal family: “ I just ran into your fellow countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the traffic light 10 minutes ago. He was very, very fast – don’t quite quote me – but he looked like he was wearing a ponytail.

scoop? Actor Rob Lowe claims that Prince Harry is now wearing a ponytail, after he saw the Duke driving around the Montecito neighborhood with hair that looked like “long hair”

Unlikely? The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex appeared in a promotional video on Netflix released the first week of December in which he was seen designing his signature short hairstyle.

Something different … Rob was adamant that the man he saw was Harry (pictured in October), although TV anchor James Corden expressed serious doubts about his story.

‘I just say. It seemed to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown so long and pulled so hard through what I could only assume was a ponytail.

Unsurprisingly, James was quick to express doubts about Rob’s famous standing – and insisted that the actor must have mixed Prince Harry with another local man, telling him, ‘A ponytail? I am sure this is not true.

Do you know what I think happened? I guess you haven’t seen Prince Harry.

However, Rob was adamant that he actually saw the king, admitting that he had actually followed the man in question to Harry and Meghan Markle’s $ 14.5 million Montecito mansion to make sure it was him.

“ It was him because I must say … I followed him home to see if the car got in, ” Rob admitted, indicating that he was more aware of who he saw because Prince Harry was so. Isolated ‘since moving to the neighborhood in summer 2020.

Double Verification: The actor admitted that he followed the man he saw in the $ 14.5 million mansion that Harry shares with Meghan Markle to make sure it really is him.

Make a change? Harry (pictured with Meghan in March) has worn his hair the same style for years

“He lives one mile from me,” said Rob. He was very lonely. Seeing him in the neighborhood is like seeing the Loch Ness monster, and you finally saw him. I finally saw him driving his car.

Prince Harry was recently spotted in early December, appearing in a promotional video for Netflix where he styled the same short, chic hairstyle he’s been wearing for years, so it seems incredibly unlikely that he’s grown a ponytail in the month since.

Rob’s unconfirmed vision of the Duke comes nearly a year after the anniversary of Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as prominent members of the royal family in a move widely known as Megsett.

Since then, the couple has lived in three different homes: first, a secluded property on Canada’s exclusive Vancouver Island, from which they moved to the sprawling Beverly Hills Mansion in Tyler Perry, in which they stayed for several months before settling in their homes. Montecito House.

In addition to Rob, the couple has a host of notable neighbors, including their close friend Oprah, as well as Ellen DeGeneres, who reportedly bought a home near the couple at the end of last year.