Despite a 5–1 lead – mixed footballer Beret / Rios was eliminated in World Cup quarter-finals – Sports

The World Curling Championship ended in the Olympic mixed doubles in Aberdeen for Swiss duo Jenny Perrett / Martin Rios in the quarter-finals.

Jenny Perrett and Martin Rios had to bid farewell to the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles tournament in Aberdeen. The 2018 Olympics runner-up in Pyeongchang had to concede defeat to Canada 6-7 after an extra finish. This, even though Bielerin and Glarner have in the meantime driven 5: 1.

Canada – like Sweden and Scotland – has a World Cup team with famous players from the classic four-man curling. Acting Keri Enarson, skipping the current Canadian women’s championship team, Brad Joshua, who also became the team leader at the 2006 Olympics champion and 2017 world champion.

However, Perret / Rios had a major goal at the World Cup in Aberdeen: the day before, the duo had secured an Olympic ticket for Beijing 2022 by entering the knockout stage.



