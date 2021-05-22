Tattoo artist Remy drawn almost entirely from Canada: that’s how he used to look

Remy from Canada is almost 100 percent tattooed. How did he look without his tattoos?

Canada – More than half of his body is tattooed: But what did Remy look like before?

This is what Remy looks like today – it couldn’t be compared before. © Screenshot / Instagram / ephemeral_remy



The Canadian now has over 150,000 followers on Instagram, as he continues to share photos of his unusual looks.

What started a few years ago with single tattoos and piercings is now a true work of body art.

Only a few places have been painted on his body, and the rest is a single tattoo spot. It lasted dozens of hours of work in his body.

Remy repeatedly posts before / after photos that are hard to recognize him in. This is also the case in a photo from 2008.

Al-Kindi said: “One day I woke up, looked in the mirror, almost tears in my eyes, and said to myself, ‘This is not what I am.’ In 2019, he has lost around 45 kilograms.