Denial revealed a lie

DrThe first session with a ball from Carla Burgers and Julia Souda at their training camp in Jandia Playa in southern Fuerteventura went well. Sunshine, 21 degrees, light wind. Cell phones are off. Because the waves not only hit the Atlantic coast, but also the Internet.

Shortly before their trip to the Canary Islands, the two beach volleyball players announced that they would not start the tournament from March 8 to 12 in Doha due to a dress code that was unacceptable in their view. Qatari authorities’ regulations there stipulated that players should wear knee-length shirts and shorts instead of the usual sports bikini. “We don’t want to support this,” said Burger / Sow, and conceded the registration form to “No.” Their stance caused a buzz far beyond the beach scene and astonished sporting politicians in the desert state, which has been trying for years to polish its image through high-quality sporting events.

The Qatari Volleyball Association (QVA) immediately denied the decree of long pants and told AFP that it “did not demand” what athletes should wear to the event. The Qataris even referred to the World Beach Games 2019 in the emirate, where players played in their usual tight clothes. So they are free to wear the sportswear that they are accustomed to from other countries in the tournament in March.

However, Konstantin Adam, director of Borger / Sude, opposed this cast and referred to the tournament regulations. These are usually created by the FIFA World Confederation (FIVB) in consultation with the local host and clarify all questions related to the tournament’s technical and organizational process. In the case of Doha, Point 10 of 17 states that women should wear knee-length shirts and pants instead of the usual sporty bikinis “respecting the local culture and traditions”, even during training. Even clothes sketches are attached to illustrate this. Adam classifies the Qataris ’denial as an outright” lie “.



The International Volleyball Federation has included the Qatar championship in the women’s competition schedule for the first time. Only men have played there for the past seven years. The FIFA confirmed that with the exception of Borger / Sude, it received no negative reactions regarding the tournament. It may have sporting reasons: the championship in the emirate is so far the only tournament held before the Olympic Games. This is one of the reasons why it is so important for many players there to participate. 52 duos from 23 countries have registered, including nearly all the top teams from Brazil, the United States and Europe. Four German teams are there too.

Für Laura Ludwig und ihre Partnerin Margareta Kozuch seien die Beschränkungen kein Thema gewesen, sagte Ludwig, Olympiasiegerin von 2016, in einem Podcasts der ARD-Sportschau: „Wir wollen Problittel in Land nicht denunkie, Médée de Sport nicht schweigen“ me Back. We are really looking forward to the championship. “

“We criticize that.”

Karla Borger also stressed that she respects all players if, from a sporting point of view, they do not want to dispense with the tournament. After all, it’s all about qualifying for the Olympics, so you have to ask yourself: “What are you doing to fulfill your dream?” Ludwig / Kozoc is currently 15th in the Olympic standings. 16 of the 24 places to start Tokyo are designated by this ranking list. Borger / Sude is in 10th place and almost certain to qualify.

So, for them, the sporting-political level and the personal limitations questions outweighed the sporting significance: “This is really the only country and the only tournament in which we are described by the government how we should do our job, and we criticize this,” she said. That is why Burger also would like to make the WWF accountable: “We wonder if it is necessary to hold a tournament there,” the 32-year-old said in an interview with Deutschland Funk.

Borger / Sude received a lot of comments on their position and was even surprised by the amount of comments. However, the Players’ Union has yet to release a statement. An opinion on the question of the position must now be sought from the German athletes, of which Karla Berger is a founding member.

Meanwhile, Hilk Klasen, the national coach, has come to her conclusions. Niklas Hildebrand, the sporting director of the German Volleyball Federation (DVV), confirmed the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that you will not travel to Qatar: “She told me that she does not want to go there because as a woman she does not feel respected there.” Klasen steps in to replace the national coach Emornvie Bows, Partner of Laura Ludwig.

The 2016 Olympic champion evaded the difficult question in a joke: Laura Ludwig said on her podcast, “Maybe it’s also a good idea to protect your skin from the sun” and has emphasized that she generally loves wearing a bikini. However, not doing it all at once isn’t a big problem either.