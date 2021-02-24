The dream kicks over the head! Giroud pays off Chelsea to beat Atletico

Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten as Chelsea coach and can hope to reach the Champions League quarter-finals. The former German Bundesliga coach celebrated a 1-0 (0-0) victory over the Blues in the first leg of the first-leg match in Bucharest against Atlético de Madrid. In the second leg on March 17th at their home town of Stamford Bridge, Londoners have the best chance to advance.

The decisive goal was scored by French world champion Olivier Giroud with an overhead kick from offside (69th). However, because the ball came from the opponent, the referee, Felix Bresch, realized the strike after consulting the video assistant. Chelsea dominated the match for long periods, but struggled against Madrid’s defense specialists.

Tuchel, who last year played in the Serie A final with Paris Saint-Germain, took over from unfortunate club star Frank Lampard on January 26. Since then, he has won four wins and two draws in the Premier League and also reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The La Liga leaders, whose lead in the first division has been reduced to three points after winning just one of their last four matches, has distracted from a compact defense and left the lead for Chelsea. But Tuchel’s team didn’t know what to do with it at first, as they gathered very slowly to undo the Madrilenians’ five-man series, which repeatedly turned into six chains.

The Spaniards had the best chance in the first half: Luis Suarez defeated the right flank against Rudiger and pulled the ball, but Thomas Lemar could not use his cross to advance (14th). For Chelsea, on the other hand, there was no gap with 70 percent of the ball possession, and Werner hardly got a move, once he managed to score a victory before the break, but he failed past goalkeeper Jan Oblak (39th).

After the break, Chelsea increased their pace, but Tochel’s team usually played around the opponent’s penalty area, as in handball. Atletico defended with nine men in a compact formation. A failed header enabled Mario Hermoso Giro to score.

The game was relocated to Bucharest due to entry restrictions due to the aura boom that had occurred strongly in Great Britain.





