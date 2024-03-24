March 24, 2024

Curling World Cup in Canada – Impressive response: two sweeping victories for the Swiss – Sports

Eileen Curry March 24, 2024 5 min read
Curling World Cup in Canada – Impressive reaction: Two sweeping victories for the Swiss – Sports – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. Sports

  2. The window

  3. Current article

Contents

The Swiss will return to winning ways against New Zealand and Denmark in the World Cup finals in Sydney, Canada.

The Swiss women reacted after defeats to Canada and Scotland at the World Cup in Sydney (CAN). The team featuring skip Silvana Tirinzoni left nothing to be desired against New Zealand (10:2) and Denmark (9:1).

Twice a house of four

The Swiss were up from the start against New Zealand and already had a four-man team in the first end. After stealing one stone at a time the score was 6:0 after 3 ends.

In the fifth end, the defending champions won by four again (10:1). After the sixth end (and thus as close as possible), the New Zealanders, with just one win to their name, gave up.

Once a house of five

Even after a few hours against the Danes, the Swiss showed no weakness. After 4 ends, CC Aarau led 3-0. In the seventh end, Danish skip Madeleine Dupont faced a difficult task when there were 6 Swiss stones in the house before her final stone. She could only play one game and had to steal 5 stones. Then the Scandinavians surrendered when the score was 1:9.

The Swiss are at least in the quarter-finals. However, you have the opportunity to advance directly to the semi-finals as one of the top two teams in the round robin. On Friday, they will face their direct rivals from Italy, and at the end of the preliminary round they will face Sweden.


Live broadcast on srf.ch/sport, 21 March 2024, 1:00 pm;


  1. Sports

  2. The window

  3. Current article

Scroll left


Scroll to the right



See also  Indergand has twice charted in the top 20 in the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Behind Donald Trump – Antonio Brown wants to become Vice President of the United States of America

March 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
5 min read

World Figure Skating Championships in Canada – After the best performance: Rebond narrowly misses the bronze – Sports

March 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Curling World Cup in Canada – The Swiss women qualify for the semi-finals after defeating Sweden 4-2 – Sports

March 23, 2024 Eileen Curry

You may have missed

2 min read

Prince William does not want to meet Prince Harry

March 24, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Sugar promotes chronic inflammation in the body

March 24, 2024 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Curling World Cup in Canada – Impressive response: two sweeping victories for the Swiss – Sports

March 24, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Comet 12P is getting brighter in Lower Saxony

March 24, 2024 Gilbert Cox