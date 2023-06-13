Côte d’Azur: More and more jellyfish appear in the Mediterranean

France Attention – the Côte d’Azur has a jellyfish alarm Along the coast of the Cote d’Azur, there is currently a real infestation of stinging jellyfish. Touching her claws can be painful. updated Jun 13, 2023 at 7:26 pm

Jellyfish stings are usually mild. imago images/perspective However, in some cases, contact can be very painful. Imago Images / Hanu Bodhi on a map meduse.acri.fr You can see which areas are affected. meduse.acri.fr

Jellyfish usually appear in swarms.

The areas around Cannes and Kanoise have not yet been affected.

Warning signs will be posted on the affected beaches.

After the jellyfish already sailing around the French Riviera were observed at the end of April, they seem to have now been replaced by the stinging jellyfish. In the last hours he was along French Riviera And the local newspaper Nice-Matin warns that rodent sightings have increased.

These regions are affected in France

The coast is affected from Cap-Martin to Cap d’Ail to the tip of Cap-Ferrat and then the Promenade des Anglais in Nice. Only the beaches of Cannes and Canoes should currently be spared from the cnidarians.

Medusa usually appear in swarms. Where there is a growing presence on the Jellyfish Watching Gate Map meduse.acri.fr Clear. In addition, appropriate signage will be placed on sections of the beach where lifeguards are stationed on sighting day.

This is what a jellyfish sting feels like

If you touch a jellyfish that stings, the contact can be very painful. Contact with a stinging jellyfish strongly resembles a burn, which can also cause burn blisters, writes meduse.acri.fr. However, jellyfish stings are usually mild. In more severe cases, burn blisters can remain in the affected area for up to 15 days.

This is what you should do if you are bitten

If a jellyfish stings you, you should clean the affected area no rub. In addition, the area should be rinsed with sea water, not fresh water. If you have any jellyfish tentacles left on your skin, they should be removed with tweezers. If the bite is severe, vinegar can be applied to the affected area.

