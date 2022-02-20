science

Conservation: eagle small, large

February 20, 2022
Faye Stephens

200 years ago, the little spotted eagle may still have lived in large parts of what is now Germany. There were breeding pairs in the south and southwest of the Federal Republic. Today, the last 130 or so pairs are found in the far northeast in Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. They are the rest who are still resilient here on Earth, but are at increasing risk. Small numbers and a negative trend make the lesser-spotted vulture one of Germany’s most threatened species, as Thomas Krumenacker wrote in his impressive and much-requested pictorial book “König der Lüfte”: Thanks to strict precautions, white-tailed vultures, eagles or golden eagles are on the rise or on the Least remain stable in stock.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *