Excerpt “Mindset: Hope”: Hope is at the Door

The habits of the heart, mind and body affect our mood positively or negatively depending on the situation. In this book I will introduce a number of habits of heart and mind designed to enhance our well-being. By following positive psychology, which deals with emotional well-being, we can maximize the impact of healthy strategies on our lives. You will learn additional tools to extend your current routine.

“Hope is not something like a guarantee, but an expression of energy, and that energy is often especially powerful in the darkest of circumstances.”

(John Berger)

Positive psychology practices will enrich your toolbox not only to combat depression, negative thoughts and sadness, but also to form and nurture your own positive qualities. Enjoyment, mindfulness, confidence, hope, well-being, and optimism are just some of the mental areas you will strengthen for yourself. When you are given tools that ease your suffering and increase your well-being, you learn to work your way out of negative space, stay out of it, and live a happier life.

The simple truth is that not being depressed does not mean being happy. Whether you experience milder or worse depression, you will learn to have hope and be happier. The tools of traditional psychology are designed to alleviate suffering. Positive psychology tools promote well-being. Combining the two leads to real and lasting change. These skills have the power to change the way you experience the world.

Your way through this book

If we don’t make progress, it’s because we don’t see the obstacles we put in our way, including our choices and thought loops. Constantly circulating thoughts rob us of energy and hinder our positivity. The vortex of negative thoughts is like a train without brakes – it makes us realize that our situation is fixed and immutable. If you’re too stressed out that you haven’t even tried to get rid of your depression, you’re not alone.

We are drawn to the familiar, and if the familiar is negative thinking, we will have a hard time even acknowledging the positive. This is it vicious circleAnd this book will teach you how to break and reverse this vicious cycle – starting today. Some of the tools you’ll learn in this book will help you step out of the past, while others will help you truly experience the present and reshape your future. Best practices can achieve all of this at the same time.

The book is structured the same way I explain these principles to my clients. The first chapter gives you a basic understanding of the principles of positive psychology and the research that effectively deals with the downward spiral of depression. He will also give you some exercises that will give you an idea of ​​how powerful these tools are. Each of the next seven chapters is about a choice you can make to learn confidence and the tools to help develop those new habits. As it becomes a habit, these tools become progressively easier to use.