Confirmed Dash function and other innovations

In an interview with GameSpot, Mariko Sato, the producer responsible for “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion,” talked about the various innovations the remaster is getting. Among other things, the dash function was confirmed, which is intended to make combat more dynamic.

A few weeks ago, Square Enix announced Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, a revised version of the PlayStation Portable role-playing game originally released in 2007.

In an interview with English-speaking colleagues from GameSpot, Mariko Sato, the responsible producer of “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion”, went again to the various innovations that the role-playing game would receive in the context of the Remaster. If the “Digital Mind Wave” system bothers you at the time, you can look forward to the option to skip the corresponding scenes in “Reunion.”

An innovation that, combined with a new dash function and a shortcut feature for spells and abilities, will above all benefit the battle dynamics, Sato explained.

That’s why Reunion has become a title in itself

Sato further noted that when the developers worked on Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, the goal was to update the combat system without departing too much from the roots of the original 2007 game. Sato, who thanked the community for its feedback at the time and emphasized many of the players’ suggestions, said At that time it was taken into account.

But why was “Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion” released as a standalone title or not as a DLC for “Final Fantasy VII Remake”? In response to this question, Sato said, “With Final Fantasy VII Remake, it’s a bit difficult to get Crisis Core into the remake as an experiment because players have to embody Zack. And if that’s only included as a separate and smaller chapter, it can only really be presented as a synopsis or synopsis. for everything that happened.”

He concludes, “Furthermore, just given the timing surrounding the entire redesign project, it would have been better to create Crisis Core Reunion as a separate title rather than just linking it to the redesign experience itself.”

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch this winter.

