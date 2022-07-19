Mech Mayhem: Guild Wars 2 Living World Episode 3 Available Now

As of now, the premiere of the infamous villain of Guild Wars 2 can be revived with the release of Episode 3 of Season 1 of living world. In mechanical mayhem, players encounter Scarlet Briar: the criminal Sid Silverary who is later responsible for the destruction of Lion’s Arch – an event whose repercussions are still felt in the game to this day.

Like the other first season episodes released this year, Chaos Mechanics summarizes much of the original content from 2013 into one narrative episode; Plus, it includes new rewards like Watchknight Greaves and Wolf Blade in the Pavilion Champion – a sword modeled after the mechanical knights of the Royal Jubilee.

In addition, with the release of Mech Chaos, some of the world’s boss battles in core areas of Guild Wars 2 will be reworked for free. The gameplay design of the classic bosses, Greater Jungle Worm, Shadow Behemoth, Svaneer Shaman Chief, Fire Elemental will be reworked to bring their events up to current game standards; Some bosses will also receive graphical improvements. There is more on this topic in the current issue studio blog.

The first season marked the beginning of nearly nine years living world– Content in a casual format. Originally conceived as a series of post-launch, limited-time gameplay events, Season 1 introduced the Guild Wars 2 community to a rich cast of characters that, over the next few years, would become the basis of Dragon’s Watch and its alternate saga – Dragon Story, ending with the expansion that Recently released Dragon’s End have found. Now, for the first time, the entire chronological history of Guild Wars 2 can finally be played in full from start to finish.

For the remainder of 2022, more episodes will be available to everyone for free.